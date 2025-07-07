Here's why British GP 2025 podium finishers took home Lego trophies

Inspired by the iconic RAC trophy, the Lego trophies pay homage to Formula 1’s origins while adding a playful twist. Using entirely genuine Lego elements, the winners’ trophy stands at 59 cm tall, weighs just over 2 kg and comprises 2,717 bricks. The second and third-place trophies, built from about 2,298 bricks, are 43 cm tall and feature bold red and blue accents, respectively, while the constructors’ award is rendered in dark blue and gold.

Seven Lego builders assembled the trophies at the Billund, Denmark, workshop in over 210 hours under the direction of designer Samuel Liltorp Johnson. A robust Lego Technic spine reinforced each trophy and they were glued together to withstand the champagne showers and podium celebrations. Johnson even analyzed championship podium habits—from trophy lifts to exuberant pops — to ensure sturdiness.