Here's why British GP 2025 podium finishers took home Lego trophies

The 2025 British Grand Prix celebrated Formula 1’s 75th anniversary with a podium twist: Lego‑built trophies for the top three drivers and the winning constructor. As the roars of engines died down at Silverstone, it was these vibrant, brick‑crafted trophies that truly stole the show.
Inspired by the iconic RAC trophy, the Lego trophies pay homage to Formula 1’s origins while adding a playful twist. Using entirely genuine Lego elements, the winners’ trophy stands at 59 cm tall, weighs just over 2 kg and comprises 2,717 bricks. The second and third-place trophies, built from about 2,298 bricks, are 43 cm tall and feature bold red and blue accents, respectively, while the constructors’ award is rendered in dark blue and gold.
Seven Lego builders assembled the trophies at the Billund, Denmark, workshop in over 210 hours under the direction of designer Samuel Liltorp Johnson. A robust Lego Technic spine reinforced each trophy and they were glued together to withstand the champagne showers and podium celebrations. Johnson even analyzed championship podium habits—from trophy lifts to exuberant pops — to ensure sturdiness.
Crafted for celebration
The initiative stems from a multi-year partnership between Lego and Formula 1 — extending beyond trophies to include pre-race Lego car parades and branded merchandise, aiming to engage new and younger fans. Lego reflected that the design was meant to both honor Silverstone’s legacy and spark creative joy globally. The new trophies accompanied, rather than replaced, the traditional RAC awards. Podium finishers kept the Lego versions as mementos.
Nico Hülkenberg, earning his first-ever F1 podium, replied with a smile: “I love LEGO. My daughter can play with it too. But a bit of silver or gold would have been nice.” While Oscar Piastri, the runner‑up, joked “How does it feel after 15 years to get a podium trophy made out of Lego you can pull apart?”