Nico Hülkenberg stole the spotlight at the 2025 British Grand Prix as he scored his maiden F1 podium

The climb from P19 to the podium

They say anything can happen in a race! And it's true. Somehow the Sunday race that expected Max Verstappen or Oscar to take every bit of the win possible with hopes pinned on even Lewis. No one expected Nico, after his poor Qualifying session that left him 19th on the grid (Q1 exit) to score a point let alone stand on the podium!

The mixed wet-to-dry conditions played into Sauber's hands. Smart tyre choices and a perfectly timed pit stop propelled Hülkenberg forward. In the final laps, he held off seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. This drive also marked Sauber’s first podium since 2012, achieved from their lowest-ever starting position for a top-three finish.