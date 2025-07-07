Nico Hülkenberg stole the spotlight at the 2025 British Grand Prix as he scored his maiden F1 podium

After 15 years and a record-breaking 239 race starts, Nico Hülkenberg achieved his first Formula 1 podium, finishing third at the 2025 British Grand Prix. The 37-year-old German driver — known for his unwavering consistency — ended the longest podium drought in F1 history with a remarkable recovery from P19 on the grid, showcasing strategic brilliance and flawless execution in variable weather conditions. Though Norris took top honours, the weekend belonged to Hülkenberg — and Sauber secured a significant boost to P6 in the constructors' standings .
Hülkenberg was visibly moved as he reflected on the achievement as he spoke the media after the race, “I don’t think I can comprehend what we’ve just done… oh my God! It feels good. It’s been a long time coming, hasn’t it? I always knew we have it in us… it was a survival fight for a lot of the race. Made no mistakes and, yeah, quite incredible.”
His relief was clear over team radio: “I was in denial until probably the last pit stop… then when I heard we gapped Lewis… this is good, this is some breathing space.”
The climb from P19 to the podium
They say anything can happen in a race! And it's true. Somehow the Sunday race that expected Max Verstappen or Oscar to take every bit of the win possible with hopes pinned on even Lewis. No one expected Nico, after his poor Qualifying session that left him 19th on the grid (Q1 exit) to score a point let alone stand on the podium!
The mixed wet-to-dry conditions played into Sauber's hands. Smart tyre choices and a perfectly timed pit stop propelled Hülkenberg forward. In the final laps, he held off seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. This drive also marked Sauber’s first podium since 2012, achieved from their lowest-ever starting position for a top-three finish.