Christian Horner sacked mid-season after 20 years: What does it mean for the Red Bull F1 Team and Max Verstappen?

In an unexpected mid-season plot twist, Red Bull Racing has officially parted ways with Team Principal and CEO Christian Horner, ending a two-decade tenure that oversaw the transformation of the team from newcomers to Formula One’s dominant force. The announcement was made on July 9, 2025, marking a historic shake-up in the paddock. Horner's exit follows months of internal tension, power struggles, and unresolved fallout from a 2024 misconduct investigation, even though he was officially cleared by an external inquiry. Despite being visibly active at the British Grand Prix just days before, his removal came swiftly and decisively, indicative of deeper structural shifts within Red Bull’s F1 programme.
Horner, who joined Red Bull Racing at its inception in 2005, exits with a legendary record: 124 race wins, six Constructors’ Championships and eight Drivers’ Championships — four with Sebastian Vettel and four with Max Verstappen. He was the longest-serving team principal in the sport, respected for his razor-sharp leadership and strategic prowess.
Stepping into the vacuum is Laurent Mekies, former Ferrari sporting director and most recently at the helm of sister team Racing Bulls. Mekies now assumes the dual role of CEO and Team Principal of Red Bull Racing. Alan Permane will lead Racing Bulls going forward. This leadership shuffle appears to be orchestrated by Red Bull GmbH and motorsport advisor Helmut Marko, who have been vying for greater control following the death of Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz in 2022. Tensions between Horner and key figures at Red Bull’s Austrian headquarters reportedly made his position untenable.
Max move?
Red Bull currently sit fourth in the Constructors’ Championship, and Max Verstappen has struggled to maintain the form that saw him dominate the sport in previous seasons. Speculation over Verstappen’s long-term commitment to the team has only intensified amid Horner’s departure, especially with known performance-based exit clauses in his contract that runs until 2028.
The immediate impact of Horner’s exit will be felt within the garage. Max Verstappen, a known loyalist to Horner and long-time collaborator, may now reassess his future. While Laurent Mekies is a seasoned and respected figure, Red Bull’s internal stability — once its greatest asset — is now in question.
For Verstappen, whose dominance was inextricably linked to a tightly run and unified team, the sudden departure of Horner could disrupt the harmony he thrives on. With Mercedes and Aston Martin reportedly watching closely, the post-Horner era could open the door to a seismic shift in the driver market if Verstappen decides to look elsewhere.