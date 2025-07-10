Oscar Piastri signs with IMG Models, eyes fashion world beyond F1

Formula 1 rising star Oscar Piastri is making moves off the racetrack — the McLaren driver has officially signed with IMG Models, one of the world’s top modeling agencies. Known for representing fashion icons like Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber, IMG will now manage Piastri’s ventures into the fashion and lifestyle space. This strategic career move hints at Piastri’s growing global appeal, both as an elite athlete and a style icon. With IMG’s backing, the 23-year-old Australian could soon be spotted in major fashion campaigns, high-profile editorial shoots, and perhaps even on the runway.
Piastri’s clean-cut image and calm charisma make him a natural fit for brands looking to tap into the intersection of sport and style. The partnership also aligns with a growing trend of F1 drivers expanding into fashion — following in the footsteps of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.
As Piastri’s on-track performances continue to impress in the 2025 F1 season, his off-track presence is revving up too — one stylish campaign at a time.