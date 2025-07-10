Formula One

Oscar Piastri signs with IMG Models, eyes fashion world beyond F1

Formula 1 rising star Oscar Piastri has officially signed with IMG Models, one of the world’s top modeling agencies
Oscar Piastri signs with IMG Models, eyes fashion world beyond F1
Formula 1 rising star Oscar Piastri is making moves off the racetrack
Published on
Updated on
1 min read

Formula 1 rising star Oscar Piastri is making moves off the racetrack — the McLaren driver has officially signed with IMG Models, one of the world’s top modeling agencies. Known for representing fashion icons like Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber, IMG will now manage Piastri’s ventures into the fashion and lifestyle space. This strategic career move hints at Piastri’s growing global appeal, both as an elite athlete and a style icon. With IMG’s backing, the 23-year-old Australian could soon be spotted in major fashion campaigns, high-profile editorial shoots, and perhaps even on the runway.

23-year-old Australian could soon be spotted in major fashion campaigns

Oscar Piastri signs with IMG Models, eyes fashion world beyond F1
Oscar Piastri has officially signed with IMG Models, one of the world’s top modeling agencies.

Piastri’s clean-cut image and calm charisma make him a natural fit for brands looking to tap into the intersection of sport and style. The partnership also aligns with a growing trend of F1 drivers expanding into fashion — following in the footsteps of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

As Piastri’s on-track performances continue to impress in the 2025 F1 season, his off-track presence is revving up too — one stylish campaign at a time.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

Oscar Piastri signs with IMG Models, eyes fashion world beyond F1
Christian Horner sacked mid-season after 20 years: What does it mean for the Red Bull F1 Team and Max Verstappen?
Formula One 2025
Oscar Piastri

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com