Oscar Piastri signs with IMG Models, eyes fashion world beyond F1

Piastri’s clean-cut image and calm charisma make him a natural fit for brands looking to tap into the intersection of sport and style. The partnership also aligns with a growing trend of F1 drivers expanding into fashion — following in the footsteps of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

As Piastri’s on-track performances continue to impress in the 2025 F1 season, his off-track presence is revving up too — one stylish campaign at a time.