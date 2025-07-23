It’s a long way to the top

If the 2025 Formula One season consisted of just 12 rounds, then the Australian Oscar Piastri has sealed the championship already by just 8 points! But it’s a long season. After losing out to his team mate in two successive rounds at England and Austria, he still managed to stay on the podium and secure precious points to head the championship going into Spa Francorchamps, up next.

Can Lando Norris make it a hat trick of wins in Spa?

Race Direction didn't go all his way at Silverstone though, as the stewards deemed he was at fault for abruptly stomping on the brake pedal while the Safety Car peeled off into the pit lane.

Of all the sharp eyes in the pursuing pack it was Max Verstappen who complained about it the most from P2 and that ultimately led to a 10-second penalty for Piastri. Verstappen however endured a spin right after that in the wet conditions and spent the rest of his race clawing back places.