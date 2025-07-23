It’s a long way to the top

If the 2025 Formula One season consisted of just 12 rounds, then the Australian Oscar Piastri has sealed the championship already by just 8 points! But it’s a long season. After losing out to his team mate in two successive rounds at England and Austria, he still managed to stay on the podium and secure precious points to head the championship going into Spa Francorchamps, up next.
Race Direction didn't go all his way at Silverstone though, as the stewards deemed he was at fault for abruptly stomping on the brake pedal while the Safety Car peeled off into the pit lane.
Of all the sharp eyes in the pursuing pack it was Max Verstappen who complained about it the most from P2 and that ultimately led to a 10-second penalty for Piastri. Verstappen however endured a spin right after that in the wet conditions and spent the rest of his race clawing back places.
While the McLaren pair enjoyed a near-perfect execution in front of the home crowd it was the last place on the podium that had the emotions running all over the world. Nico Hulkenberg in his bright green Kick Sauber C45 finally got onto the podium after 239 race starts, a lifetime in F1! In a statistic that's hard to believe, the German veteran has actually out-scored defending champion Max Verstappen in the last 4 races!
Red Bull Racing meanwhile created some hard hitting headlines immediately after the British Grand Prix weekend when they announced that they had parted ways with Christian Horner, their team principal since inception two decades ago! Will this move have an immediate impact on Verstappen’s on-track performances? Can the struggling champions find their form again quickly and cause problems to McLaren’s clean sweep?
Zak Brown has insisted his drivers are free to race each other with no team orders enforced as long as they keep it clean. The calendar has 12 more rounds to go. That’s a long way to go before a champion is crowned. At the Belgium Grand Prix in the beautiful Ardennes mountains this Sunday, more rain is forecasted. Expect more drama as the top teams and drivers play safe for points and positions, while the underdogs go all out for glory!
Round 13 | Spa | Sunday, 27th July 18:30 | F1TV & FanCode App