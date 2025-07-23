The Home Advantage

Although young English rookie Oliver Bearman is at home too, the HAAS VF25 may not be able to overcome the top four or five teams. Mercedes’ George Russell however is certainly in with a shout. He claimed pole position last season but retired his car due to a water leak. He’s been in great form this year as team leader and can be among the fight for ‘best-of-the-Brits’ if not for the race win.

But realistically, the true favourite has got to be Lando Norris. Fresh from a wheel-to-wheel dice with team mate Oscar Piastri in which he came out on top, the British driver is in the best car. The McLaren MCL39 has won 8 out of 11 races so far and the team will be eager to dominate in front of the home crowd.

To put up a show. To run in perfect formation, maybe in another one-two finish. But McLaren’s traditional rival Ferrari have begun to tighten their race weekends of late. In the last four outings they have overhauled both Red Bull and Mercedes to sit at P2 in the Constructors Championship. They are the only top team that hasn’t enjoyed a Grand Prix victory yet this season, so expect Ferrari to give Hamilton their maximum attention at a circuit where he has rewritten history many times before.

Formula 1 commentator David Croft’s iconic expression “…through goes Hamilton!” might play out again across the air, but it’s going to take one hell of a battle to decide the real home hero at Silverstone this Sunday!

Round 12 | Silverstone | Sunday, 6th July 19:30 | F1TV & FanCode App