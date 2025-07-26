F1 Spa Sprint Qualifying: Piastri dominates, Hamilton struggles & Max takes P2

The F1 Spa Sprint Qualifying session saw some exciting action and surprises but hey at least the Papaya team came out back on team to dominate again! Oscar Piastri delivered a dominant performance in Sprint Qualifying, securing pole position for Saturday's Sprint race with a new track record. He was nearly half a second clear of Max Verstappen. McLaren showed strong pace throughout, with Lando Norris qualifying third, making it two McLarens in the top three.
Despite securing pole, Piastri noted that Spa, with its long Kemmel Straight, is "probably the worst track to have pole at" due to the slipstreaming opportunities for cars behind. Meaning, that either Max or Lando can take advantage and head straight for the win. At this point in the season, we all know both the drivers want to secure the top position. One to defend his championship and the other to secure his very first one!
While the top two rows rejoice, here's what the rest of the grid is going to look like on race day lap formation! Of course, Max Verstappen will start the Sprint from second position, denying McLaren a front-row lockout putting at least one Redbull in points position and up at the top.
Haas had a very good session, with Esteban Ocon qualifying fifth and Oliver Bearman in seventh, a strong showing for the team. Both Mercedes drivers had a tough Sprint Qualifying. Kimi Antonelli also had a spin in SQ1 and qualified last, while George Russell failed to make it to SQ3, ending up 13th.
Charles Leclerc qualified a respectable fourth for Ferrari, but his teammate Lewis Hamilton had a difficult session. Hamilton spun at the Bus Stop chicane and was eliminated in SQ1, starting 18th for Ferrari. The top 10 for the Sprint grid featured some unexpected names, including Carlos Sainz (Williams) in sixth, Pierre Gasly (Alpine) in eighth, Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) in ninth, and Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) in tenth.