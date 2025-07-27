From McLaren's front row lockout to Sauber's pit lane crash: Unpacking F1 Spa 2025 Qualifying

May the rain gods be with the drivers this weekend as rain was forecasted for the Sunday main race, which could make conditions challenging and unpredictable. This could potentially lead to a 'Silverstone-esque' race (referencing Lando's wet-weather victory at Silverstone). The goal here isn't just closing the gap but Norris aiming for his third consecutive Grand Prix win in the main race.

In a surprising turn of events, we see a red car, Charles Leclerc's Ferrari came out on top to snatch P3 with a time of 1:40.900 while Max Verstappen qualified 4th with a time of 1:40.903. What changed between the Sprint and Qualifying, wondered the crowd? The answer: Red Bull made a downforce change to his car after the Sprint in anticipation of a wet main race. Max admitted that this change negatively impacted the car's balance. On his final flying lap in Q3, he experienced significant wheelspin off the line and out of Turn 1. This alone cost him about two-tenths of a second. Helmut Marko also mentioned a slip-up at Turn 5.