Max Verstappen steals the victory from Oscar at F1 2025 Spa Sprint

Super Max maintained his lead throughout the race, expertly managing his lower-downforce Red Bull to counter McLaren's superior cornering ability. He faced consistent pressure from both Piastri and his McLaren teammate Lando Norris but held on for a comfortable win, finishing 0.753 seconds ahead of Piastri.

The McLarens were often within a second of the Red Bull, but Piastri was unable to find a way past despite multiple attempts to use DRS. In their case, the slipstream proved of no use when trying to get past the reigning champion. Verstappen highlighted that the race was a "cat and mouse" game with DRS and battery usage, indicating a finely balanced strategic battle. He emphasised the need to avoid mistakes, having only a "tiny hiccup" at the last corner. Yes this does change things up a bit because now the points tally adds 8 points to Max Verstappen (Red Bull), 7 points to Oscar Piastri (McLaren) and 6 to Lando Norris as well.