F1 Belgian GP highlights: Oscar Piastri secures victory at rain-hit race

Oscar Piastri won the 2025 Belgian Grand Prix by overtaking his teammate Lando Norris, who started on pole, early in the race. The FIA raised a red flag during the formation lap due to poor visibility and standing water, the race eventually got underway with a rolling start behind the safety car. After being delayed by approximately 80 minutes due to torrential rain, the race ran in wet-to-dry conditions wehere Piastri then managed his tires, succeeded, solidifying his lead in the Drivers' Championship over his McLaren teammate, Lando Norris.
Lando Norris, who had secured pole position, initially led the pack. However, the crucial moment came immediately on Lap 5, the first proper racing lap. Even though Oscar lost the Sprint, he was taking notes from the current champion as he mirrored a similar maneuver Max Verstappen had used in the earlier sprint race and used the slipstream down the Kemmel Straight to brilliantly overtake Norris before the braking zone of Les Combes.
Norris made more mistakes through out race. Visible ones includes - instead of double-stacking behind Piastri and losing time, he stayed out for another lap, eventually pitting for hard tires. This put him around nine seconds behind Piastri. Lando ran wide at Pouhon and a locked-up at La Source on the penultimate lap, hampering his charge. For the papaya lovers, however, this was simply another joyful race watching their favourite team securing another dominant 1-2 finish for McLaren.
Ferrari on the podium!
Charles Leclerc finished a distant third for Ferrari, successfully holding off Max Verstappen, who finished fourth. As experience brings to the table, with a pinch of good fortune, teammate Lewis Hamilton too staged an impressive recovery from a pit lane start to finish seventh.
George Russell (Mercedes) came home fifth, followed by Alex Albon (Williams) in sixth, who put in a strong defensive drive. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) and Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) secured valuable points in eighth and ninth, respectively, with Pierre Gasly (Alpine) rounding out the top ten.