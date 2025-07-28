F1 Belgian GP highlights: Oscar Piastri secures victory at rain-hit race

Lando Norris, who had secured pole position, initially led the pack. However, the crucial moment came immediately on Lap 5, the first proper racing lap. Even though Oscar lost the Sprint, he was taking notes from the current champion as he mirrored a similar maneuver Max Verstappen had used in the earlier sprint race and used the slipstream down the Kemmel Straight to brilliantly overtake Norris before the braking zone of Les Combes.

Norris made more mistakes through out race. Visible ones includes - instead of double-stacking behind Piastri and losing time, he stayed out for another lap, eventually pitting for hard tires. This put him around nine seconds behind Piastri. Lando ran wide at Pouhon and a locked-up at La Source on the penultimate lap, hampering his charge. For the papaya lovers, however, this was simply another joyful race watching their favourite team securing another dominant 1-2 finish for McLaren.