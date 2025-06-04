Tommy Hilfiger joins Cadillac Formula 1 Team as official apparel partner

Known for showing up in defining cultural moments across fashion, art, music, entertainment and sport, for over 40 years, Tommy Hilfiger continues its legacy of bold collaborations across entertainment and sport. The brand brings its spirit of ‘fashiontainment’ to F1 at a time when the sport’s popularity is at an all-time high. Celebrating the arrival of Cadillac Formula 1 Team as the first new addition since 2016, the partnership sets the stage for a fresh era of style, energy and storytelling in the sport.

In March 2025, the Cadillac F1® Team received final approval to join the pinnacle of motorsport. Formed by TWG Motorsports and General Motors, the team brings together a legacy of engineering excellence and a shared commitment to innovation and performance — representing a bold new chapter in American participation on the global Formula 1 stage.

“We are an American team representing one of the most iconic American brands of all time,” said Cadillac Formula 1® Team Principal Graeme Lowdon. “TOMMY HILFIGER too is an American icon, and the brand’s legacy in Formula 1® is unmatched. As we bring a bold new vision to the paddock, this partnership truly reflects the spirit of what we’re building. Together, we’re not only racing, but driving innovation that will shape the future of both entertainment and engineering.”