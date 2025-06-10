2025 F1 Season: Top contenders and McLaren’s dominance ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix

As the 2025 Formula 1 season approaches its midpoint with the Canadian Grand Prix marking the 10th race, the championship battle is heating up. McLaren-Mercedes has emerged as the dominant force this year, led by their young star Oscar Piastri and homegrown talent Lando Norris.
Oscar Piastri leads the 2025 F1 title fight
McLaren’s Oscar Piastri currently sits at the top of the drivers’ standings with 186 points. In just his second full season, the Australian has delivered five victories and an impressive streak of eight consecutive podiums—matching the legendary consistency of Ayrton Senna and Lewis Hamilton in McLaren colours. Piastri took the championship lead after his victory in Saudi Arabia and hasn’t relinquished it since. With near-flawless race craft and composure, Piastri is proving himself a true title contender.
Lando Norris keeps the pressure on
Just 10 points behind his teammate, Lando Norris sits second with 176 points. The Briton has maintained a consistent front-running presence all season, claiming victory in Monaco from pole position and regularly finishing on the podium. His championship challenge remains firmly alive, with Norris showing improved race management and qualifying speed in 2025. With the McLaren package thriving on different types of circuits, the intra-team battle between Norris and Piastri is shaping up to be the key storyline this season.
Max trails off after inconsistent start
Max Verstappen finds himself in unfamiliar territory — third in the championship, 49 points off the lead. With 137 points so far, the Red Bull driver has struggled to find consistent form and has been plagued by track limits violations and post-race penalties, including a controversial move in Jeddah that cost him a potential win. Despite moments of brilliance, Verstappen and Red Bull have lacked the dominance seen in previous seasons, and unless they find a performance breakthrough, a fourth consecutive title may slip away.
Looking ahead: Can anyone stop McLaren?
With both drivers inside the top two and a car that’s excelling in all conditions, McLaren is enjoying its most dominant season in decades. However, with 15 races still to go, there’s still room for shifts in momentum. Piastri and Norris will have to manage not just their rivals, but the growing pressure of a championship fight within the same garage. Verstappen, Russell and Leclerc remain in pursuit, hoping for missteps that could bring them back into contention. However, McLaren leads with a comfortable 362 points while Ferrari stumbles far behind with 165.
The Canadian Grand Prix could serve as a crucial turning point — either solidifying McLaren’s control or offering a lifeline to their rivals.