2025 F1 Season: Top contenders and McLaren’s dominance ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix

Looking ahead: Can anyone stop McLaren?

With both drivers inside the top two and a car that’s excelling in all conditions, McLaren is enjoying its most dominant season in decades. However, with 15 races still to go, there’s still room for shifts in momentum. Piastri and Norris will have to manage not just their rivals, but the growing pressure of a championship fight within the same garage. Verstappen, Russell and Leclerc remain in pursuit, hoping for missteps that could bring them back into contention. However, McLaren leads with a comfortable 362 points while Ferrari stumbles far behind with 165.

The Canadian Grand Prix could serve as a crucial turning point — either solidifying McLaren’s control or offering a lifeline to their rivals.