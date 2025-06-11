Formula 1 X Nestlé KitKat collaboration to kick off at Mexico City Grand Prix 2025

Last year, Formula 1 announced a new multi-year global partnership with Nestlé, naming KitKat the Official Chocolate Bar of the motorsport. The collaboration will officially kick off during the 2025 season and will first debut at the Mexico City Grand Prix in October. This partnership coincides with two major milestones: the 90th anniversary of KitKat and Formula 1’s 75th season. Fans can expect a range of interactive experiences, including fan zone activations, ticket giveaways, limited-edition merchandise, and more across select race weekends.

McLaren F1 reserve driver Pato O’Ward to head the event!

The first fan-facing activation will take place in Mexico City, where homegrown McLaren F1 reserve driver Pato O’Ward will be involved in activities aimed at celebrating the local fan base. From immersive experiences to exclusive prizes such as Paddock Club and Grandstand tickets, the initiative is designed to bring fans closer to the sport.