Hilton and McLaren unveil Formula 1–themed hotel suite ahead of British Grand Prix 2025

As the countdown to the 2025 Formula 1 British Grand Prix begins, Hilton and McLaren Racing are giving fans a pit lane pass to a whole new kind of race week luxury — one where you can literally sleep like a Formula 1 driver. To mark 20 years of partnership, the duo is unveiling the limited-edition Stay Like McLaren Racing suite at The Trafalgar St James London, Curio Collection by Hilton — a staycation designed for speedsters, superfans and hospitality junkies.
The experience begins as soon as you walk through a signature papaya-orange door — a nod to McLaren’s iconic colourway. Inside? Think F1 paddock meets five-star hotel room. There’s a heritage hub filled with legendary memorabilia, dual racing simulators for you and your mate to chase fastest laps and even a pit wall beaming race footage straight into your suite. And because no race day is complete without fuel, guests are treated to a smoothie delivery each morning, an in-room bar and bespoke cocktails tailored for racing fans.
McLaren Magic
Set against the buzzing backdrop of Trafalgar Square, guests staying at The Trafalgar St James are also front row for McLaren Racing Live: London (July 2–3, 2025) — a public celebration ahead of the British GP. Stop by the McLaren pit stop pop-up for a chef-curated tasting experience, where every bite is crafted with the same precision as a tyre change. You can also book a two-night stay from July 6–8, complete with an F1-themed experience on July 7 — because why settle for a race weekend when you could live the full throttle lifestyle all week long?
How and where to book
Want to be part of this once-in-a-season experience? Fans can book directly on the hotel website or if you're a Hilton Honors member, use your points to bid for the suite or access additional McLaren Racing experiences via the Hilton Honors Experiences platform.
Available to book from July 8 to 20, 2025, this exclusive suite turns London into the pre-Silverstone hotspot you never knew you needed.