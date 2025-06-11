Indian-origin Red Bull junior racer Arvid Lindblad, granted FIA Super Licence ahead of his 18th birthday

Approved during the FIA World Motor Sport Council meeting in Macau on June 10, Red Bull junior driver Arvid Lindblad — who has Indian heritage through his father — has officially been granted a Super Licence exemption ahead of his 18th birthday. The British-Swedish racer, currently just 17, becomes eligible to participate in Formula 1 race weekends, marking a rare early exception to the FIA’s age rule. He continues to impress in his F2 debut for Campos Racing. He currently sits P3 in the drivers' standings with 79 points, trailing series leader Alex Dunne (87 pts) and Richard Verschoor (84 pts).
Lindblad’s application was reviewed under a recently revised clause in the FIA International Sporting Code, allowing the council to award licenses to drivers who have recently and consistently demonstrated outstanding ability and maturity in single-seater formula cars.
Backing up his credentials, Lindblad has had a standout 2025 season, currently sitting third in the FIA Formula 2 standings with two race wins and a pole position, racing for Campos Racing. Earlier this year, he also clinched the Formula Regional Oceania Championship, bolstering his Super Licence points tally.
Will he join Redbull after Max Verstappen?
While speculation swirled around Max Verstappen’s potential one-race ban due to penalty points — possibly requiring a Red Bull substitute — sources have clarified that the team's request for Lindblad’s early clearance was made independently, indicating long-term confidence in the young driver. The move positions Lindblad, a rising star in the Red Bull Junior Team, as a viable reserve for both Red Bull Racing and Racing Bulls.
With a win in the prestigious Macau F4 World Cup in 2024 and a top-four finish in FIA Formula 3, Lindblad’s trajectory has been nothing short of meteoric. His rapid rise, backed by consistent performance and maturity beyond his years, now opens the door to Formula 1’s biggest stage — and he may very well become the next driver of Indian descent to make waves in the sport.