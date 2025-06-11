Indian-origin Red Bull junior racer Arvid Lindblad, granted FIA Super Licence ahead of his 18th birthday

Will he join Redbull after Max Verstappen?

While speculation swirled around Max Verstappen’s potential one-race ban due to penalty points — possibly requiring a Red Bull substitute — sources have clarified that the team's request for Lindblad’s early clearance was made independently, indicating long-term confidence in the young driver. The move positions Lindblad, a rising star in the Red Bull Junior Team, as a viable reserve for both Red Bull Racing and Racing Bulls.

With a win in the prestigious Macau F4 World Cup in 2024 and a top-four finish in FIA Formula 3, Lindblad’s trajectory has been nothing short of meteoric. His rapid rise, backed by consistent performance and maturity beyond his years, now opens the door to Formula 1’s biggest stage — and he may very well become the next driver of Indian descent to make waves in the sport.