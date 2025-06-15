George Russell stuns F1 Grid with Pole in Canada!

Russell’s lap came on the medium compound tyres and was described by the Briton as “one of the most exhilarating laps of my career.” With cool, overcast conditions favouring the Silver Arrows, the 26-year-old delivered under pressure to lead a top three separated by just over two tenths.

Verstappen, who had topped Q2, was left to settle for second with a time of 1:11.059, while championship leader Oscar Piastri continued his impressive run of form to take third for McLaren with 1:11.120. Sadly, Lando Norris (McLaren) qualified +0.726s behind the pole sitter on P7 due to making "too many mistakes" during his final push lap in Q3. He admitted to pushing too hard and overdriving, which resulted in errors that cost him valuable time. Specifically, he out-braked himself into the final corner on his first push lap, and although he was able to recover some time on the second lap, the tyres were not at their best.