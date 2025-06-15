Lewis Hamilton unveils a luxe hospitality suite ahead of the British Grand Prix 2025

House 44 is a luxury suite located directly above the pit lane and start/finish straight, offering guests immersive access to the heart of Formula 1 race day. The package includes Panoramic grid-start and pit-stop views, behind-the-scenes paddock access, guided track tours and pit lane walks, exclusive DJ sets, high-end cocktails made with Hamilton’s Almave blue-agave spirit, gourmet dining and curated photography, items from Hamilton’s +44 fashion collection and racing memorabilia.

Hamilton, a longtime Soho House member, has infused his unique style and branding into House 44. The suite’s name reflects his iconic racing number, 44, and draws on his personal design sensibilities. The hospitality space pays homage to his passion for music, fashion, and the racetrack—mirroring the DNA of his +44 streetwear line.