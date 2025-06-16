Canadian Grand Prix 2025: Russell Wins, McLaren clash costs Big, Mercedes and Red Bull back in form

George Russell delivered a commanding drive to claim victory at the 2025 Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix, while McLaren’s hopes unravelled in a late-race clash between teammates Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. The race also marked a resurgence for both Mercedes and Red Bull Racing, with all three drivers finishing in the top five.
Starting from pole, George Russell dominated the race at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, managing tyre wear and strategy to perfection. The British driver took his first win of the season and Mercedes' first since Abu Dhabi 2024, holding off Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in a tense final stint. Rookie sensation Kimi Antonelli impressed with a clean and consistent drive, securing third place and his first ever Formula 1 podium. The 18-year-old is now the youngest Mercedes driver to finish on the podium in the hybrid era.
Verstappen finishes P2
Despite early complaints about tyre degradation and car balance, Max Verstappen started on the front row and finished P2, showing signs that Red Bull Racing has made gains on their earlier B-spec handling concerns. The Dutch driver couldn’t quite close the gap to Russell but showed consistent race pace in the latter stages.
McLaren’s momentum hit a wall?
While McLaren introduced significant aerodynamic updates this weekend, including revised suspension components and wing elements, feedback from both drivers pointed to ongoing unpredictability in slow-speed corners and under braking. The clash between Norris and Piastri may not just be an isolated error, but a symptom of a car that’s still hard to trust on edge. With Norris now under pressure after a string of unconverted poles and internal tension rising, the incident could mark a crucial turning point in their title challenge and the season altogether...
The half-month break!
The 2025 Formula 1 season continues with the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring on June 30. Mercedes' upgrades are finally clicking, with strong qualifying pace and race execution. Red Bull has improved tyre management and balance, especially in long stints. McLaren’s in-team rivalry risks derailing their season unless tensions and driver strategy are managed carefully. Oscar Piastri still leads the Drivers’ Championship, now just 22 points ahead of Verstappen and Norris.