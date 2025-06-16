Canadian Grand Prix 2025: Russell Wins, McLaren clash costs Big, Mercedes and Red Bull back in form

Verstappen finishes P2

Despite early complaints about tyre degradation and car balance, Max Verstappen started on the front row and finished P2, showing signs that Red Bull Racing has made gains on their earlier B-spec handling concerns. The Dutch driver couldn’t quite close the gap to Russell but showed consistent race pace in the latter stages.

McLaren’s momentum hit a wall?

While McLaren introduced significant aerodynamic updates this weekend, including revised suspension components and wing elements, feedback from both drivers pointed to ongoing unpredictability in slow-speed corners and under braking. The clash between Norris and Piastri may not just be an isolated error, but a symptom of a car that’s still hard to trust on edge. With Norris now under pressure after a string of unconverted poles and internal tension rising, the incident could mark a crucial turning point in their title challenge and the season altogether...