Thailand to host first-ever Formula 1 Grand Prix in Bangkok by 2028

Thailand is racing towards its first-ever Formula 1 Grand Prix, laying the groundwork for a grand arrival in 2028 with a $1.2 billion budget earmarked to build a street circuit around Bangkok’s Chatuchak Park.
Thailand’s motorsport journey began with the FIA‑Grade 1 Chang International Circuit (Buriram International Circuit), designed by Hermann Tilke and inaugurated in October 2014. While it has hosted MotoGP since 2018–19, it has never featured an F1 race. The idea of a Bangkok street race surfaced as early as 2013, with Apex Circuit Design conducting feasibility studies into converting streets near the Grand Palace into a Grade 1 temporary layout.
In early 2025, following a high-level meeting between Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, Thailand announced a feasibility study for a 2028 debut of a Bangkok street Grand Prix. Officials emphasized the race's potential to catalyze urban infrastructure upgrades and boost high-end tourism, driven by projected economic gains from construction, jobs and global exposure.
Circuit details & the latest update
Initial hosting rights secured for 2028–2032, with a five-year contract. A ~3.5 mile (5.7 km) street layout is planned between Chatuchak Park and Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal, north of central Bangkok. Officials project 300,000 spectators during the race weekend and economic benefits of over 14 billion baht, including new infrastructure, tourism surge, and 8,000 jobs annually.
Thailand’s link with F1 isn’t new. It produced two drivers: the royal racer Prince Bira in the early 1950s, and dual-nationality Alex Albon, who debuted in 2019 and remains the country’s current F1 representative Additionally, the Thai-founded Red Bull racing empire deepens a cultural and commercial connection with the sport.