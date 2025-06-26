Thailand to host first-ever Formula 1 Grand Prix in Bangkok by 2028

Thailand’s motorsport journey began with the FIA‑Grade 1 Chang International Circuit (Buriram International Circuit), designed by Hermann Tilke and inaugurated in October 2014. While it has hosted MotoGP since 2018–19, it has never featured an F1 race. The idea of a Bangkok street race surfaced as early as 2013, with Apex Circuit Design conducting feasibility studies into converting streets near the Grand Palace into a Grade 1 temporary layout.

In early 2025, following a high-level meeting between Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, Thailand announced a feasibility study for a 2028 debut of a Bangkok street Grand Prix. Officials emphasized the race's potential to catalyze urban infrastructure upgrades and boost high-end tourism, driven by projected economic gains from construction, jobs and global exposure.