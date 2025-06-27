George Russell and Kimi Antonelli deliver a flawless performance at Grand Prix Canada

Norris later said; ”I thought he was starting to drift a little bit to the right, so I thought I had a small opportunity to go to the left. But it was way too much risk, especially on my team-mate. So, happy nothing happened to him. I paid the price for my mistake.”

McLaren and Norris might rue that crucial mistake in Canada if they fall short by a few points at the end of the season. But this is motor racing and momentum and form can quickly swing around after a few solid performances.

So how did Mercedes outshine not only the inform champion team McLaren, but defending champion Verstappen as well?

In 2024, George qualified on pole too, ahead of Verstappen again! Mercedes finished on the podium here, so they had valuable data to peer over and lean into, as this generation of cars are reaching their limits in terms of performance.

It remains to be seen if Scuderia Ferrari can begin to up their game soon, just like Mercedes have and get both their cars on the podium.

It’s the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria next. Russell won here last time around after Norris and Verstappen clashed and took each other out, but repeating that success would surely delight Austrian team principal Toto Wolff!

Don't miss the Austrian Grand Prix for the world.

—

Round 11 | Austria | Sunday, 29th June 18:30 | F1TV & FanCode App