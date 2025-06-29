Formula One's Austrian Grand Prix secured at Red Bull Ring until 2041

The original Austrian Grand Prix debuted in 1964 on the Zeltweg Airfield, though it dropped off the calendar immediately afterward. From 1970 to 1987, the race was held at the Österreichring, before safety concerns led to its removal. It briefly returned as the A1‑Ring from 1997 until 2003, but was then dropped again due to disputes over tobacco advertising.

Following a major renovation by Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz and modernization of the facility, the circuit reopened in 2011, with the Grand Prix resuming in 2014 under its current name — now known as the Red Bull Ring — in the Styrian mountains.