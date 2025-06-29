Formula One's Austrian Grand Prix secured at Red Bull Ring until 2041

Formula 1 has confirmed a long-term extension for the Austrian Grand Prix, keeping the event at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg through 2041. This extension follows similar multi-decade deals recently reached with circuits in Miami and Canada, underscoring F1’s strategy to lock in iconic venues for years to come.
The original Austrian Grand Prix debuted in 1964 on the Zeltweg Airfield, though it dropped off the calendar immediately afterward. From 1970 to 1987, the race was held at the Österreichring, before safety concerns led to its removal. It briefly returned as the A1‑Ring from 1997 until 2003, but was then dropped again due to disputes over tobacco advertising.
Following a major renovation by Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz and modernization of the facility, the circuit reopened in 2011, with the Grand Prix resuming in 2014 under its current name — now known as the Red Bull Ring — in the Styrian mountains.
Styrian scoreboard
Today’s contract guarantees 17 consecutive years at the venue, covering 2025–2041. The Red Bull Ring has become a fan and driver favourite since 2014, acclaimed for its picturesque setting, elevation shifts, and close racing. It has hosted 37 Austrian Grands Prix, with Max Verstappen claiming a record five victories — four under the Austrian Grand Prix banner and one as Styrian GP winner in 2021. Other notable winners include legend Niki Lauda, Michael Schumacher, Alain Prost, Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, and George Russell.