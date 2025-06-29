Lando Norris storms to Pole at the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix as Ferrari and Red Bull falter in dramatic qualifying

Dutch driver day

George Russell led Mercedes’ efforts with a clean and consistent lap to place fifth on the grid, edging out his teammate and maintaining Mercedes’ competitive one-lap pace. But one of the biggest surprises came from Liam Lawson, who stunned the paddock by qualifying sixth for Racing Bulls. The Kiwi driver outperformed both Red Bull Racing cars in a standout performance that has already fueled speculation about his long-term future within the Red Bull programme. Home hero Max Verstappen was left frustrated after only managing P7 —his joint-worst qualifying result this season.

Verstappen’s final flying lap was aborted due to Gasly’s yellow flags and the reigning world champion also struggled with grip issues and a less-than-ideal car balance throughout the session. With questions surrounding Red Bull’s setup choices and Verstappen’s feedback pointing to an unsettled rear end, the team will have plenty of work overnight to prepare for the race. Elsewhere, rookie Gabriel Bortoleto delivered an eye-catching drive for Sauber, breaking into Q3 for the first time in his F1 career and qualifying eighth — just behind Verstappen. The midfield continues to shake up as development races intensify ahead of the summer break.