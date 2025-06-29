Lando Norris storms to Pole at the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix as Ferrari and Red Bull falter in dramatic qualifying

Lando Norris will start the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix from pole position after a flawless qualifying performance at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg. The McLaren driver clocked a blistering lap of 1:03.971, outpacing Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc by a commanding 0.521 seconds — the largest margin seen all season on the shortest circuit on the Formula 1 calendar. It marks Norris’s second pole of the season and a crucial momentum shift following recent clashes and missed opportunities.
Ferrari showed renewed pace as Leclerc secured a front-row start in second, showcasing the impact of the Scuderia’s latest aerodynamic updates. The Monegasque praised the car’s improved balance but admitted that Norris’s lap was out of reach. Championship leader Oscar Piastri was third-fastest for McLaren, but his final Q3 attempt was compromised by yellow flags caused by a late spin from Alpine’s Pierre Gasly. Despite the setback, the Australian managed to lock in a front-row grid slot, ensuring both McLarens are well-positioned to fight for victory on Sunday.
Lewis Hamilton continued Ferrari’s strong qualifying showing by securing P4, just 0.611s off pole. However, his session wasn’t without drama. During Q2, Hamilton ran wide at Turn 10, sparking a small grass fire after his skid block ignited the dry runoff area. The incident triggered a red flag and briefly halted proceedings. The FIA later took the precaution of dampening the area for the remainder of qualifying and Hamilton avoided penalties.
George Russell led Mercedes’ efforts with a clean and consistent lap to place fifth on the grid, edging out his teammate and maintaining Mercedes’ competitive one-lap pace. But one of the biggest surprises came from Liam Lawson, who stunned the paddock by qualifying sixth for Racing Bulls. The Kiwi driver outperformed both Red Bull Racing cars in a standout performance that has already fueled speculation about his long-term future within the Red Bull programme. Home hero Max Verstappen was left frustrated after only managing P7 —his joint-worst qualifying result this season.
Verstappen’s final flying lap was aborted due to Gasly’s yellow flags and the reigning world champion also struggled with grip issues and a less-than-ideal car balance throughout the session. With questions surrounding Red Bull’s setup choices and Verstappen’s feedback pointing to an unsettled rear end, the team will have plenty of work overnight to prepare for the race. Elsewhere, rookie Gabriel Bortoleto delivered an eye-catching drive for Sauber, breaking into Q3 for the first time in his F1 career and qualifying eighth — just behind Verstappen. The midfield continues to shake up as development races intensify ahead of the summer break.