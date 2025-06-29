Loved the F1 movie? Here are 8 must-watch Formula 1 films and documentaries that capture the spirit of this motorsport

If the roar of an engine gives you goosebumps and the drama of a championship battle keeps you on the edge of your seat, these F1 films and documentaries are essential viewing. Whether you’re a long-time Formula 1 fanatic or new to the world of motorsport thanks to modern hits like Drive to Survive, this curated list dives into the most riveting racing stories ever brought to the screen. From high-stakes rivalries and engineering triumphs to raw, emotional portraits of the sport’s greatest legends, these films don’t just show the race — they reveal the people behind the wheel. Stream your way through F1 history with these eight cinematic masterpieces.
Produced by Mercedes‑AMG Petronas F1 Team and WhatsApp, Th Seat follows the path to selecting 18‑year‑old Andrea Kimi Antonelli as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement at Mercedes. It features private WhatsApp messages and conversations with Toto Wolff, offering unprecedented access to one of the most pivotal decisions in modern F1. Watch on: Netflix
Directed by Ron Howard and starring Chris Hemsworth and Daniel Brühl, Rush is set during the 1976 Formula One season. It dramatises the explosive rivalry between James Hunt and Niki Lauda. Director expertly balances adrenaline-pumping race sequences with personal conflict, making it one of the most critically acclaimed motorsport films ever made. Watch on: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV
This BAFTA-winning documentary tells the story of Brazilian icon Ayrton Senna using never-before-seen footage. Directed by Asif Kapadia, it covers his rise through Formula 1, his legendary battles with Alain Prost, and his tragic death at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix. Watch on: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video
This documentary chronicles the remarkable life of Sir Frank Williams and the birth of the Williams F1 team. Based on the memoir of his wife Virginia, the film directed by Morgan Matthews is a moving account of personal sacrifice, resilience and the making of one of F1’s most iconic teams. Watch on: Amazon Prime Video
Directed by Hanns-Bruno Kammertöns, Vanessa Nöcker and Michael Wech, this work offers a rare look at the private life and record-breaking career of Michael Schumacher, this documentary is backed by his family and features home footage, interviews, and emotional insights. It charts his rise to becoming a seven-time world champion and delicately addresses his life post-accident. Watch on: Netflix
Follow two-time world champion Fernando Alonso beyond the F1 grid in this intimate docuseries directed by Laurent Prudhomme. From his Le Mans victory to Dakar Rally prep and eventual F1 comeback, Fernando offers deep access to the mindset and work ethic of one of the most complex modern racing figures. Watch on: Amazon Prime Video
Narrated by Michael Fassbender and directed by Paul Crowder, this gripping documentary takes a historical view of F1’s dangerous past and the push toward safety reforms. Through interviews and archive footage, it reveals how F1 evolved from a sport plagued by fatal crashes into one of the safest motorsports today. Watch on: Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video
Starring James Garner and Eva Marie Saint, this fictional story set in real Formula One environments, Grand Prix uses pioneering camera work and actual race locations like Monaco and Spa to immerse viewers in 1960s F1. It won three Oscars and features cameos from drivers like Graham Hill and Jim Clark. Watch on: Apple TV, YouTube Movies