Lando Norris wins 2025 Austrian Grand Prix as McLaren clinches dominant one-two finish

Piastri challenged Norris throughout, briefly locking up during a late-race pass attempt. Despite setting the fastest lap and closing within DRS range, he could not complete the move and conceded second place .

Max Verstappen’s race ended abruptly on Lap 1 when he was taken out by rookie Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes at Turn 3. Both drivers retired immediately, although thankfully without injury. Verstappen’s early DNF significantly damaged his championship hopes.