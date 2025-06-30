Lando Norris wins 2025 Austrian Grand Prix as McLaren clinches dominant one-two finish

After a long wait, Lando Norris has not only secured a commanding victory but has also finally converted a pole to win, fending off relentless pressure from teammate Oscar Piastri. The McLaren duo pulled clear of the field, executing a near‑perfect one‑two finish. Charles Leclerc brought Ferrari onto the podium in P3, followed by Lewis Hamilton in fourth and George Russell in fifth.
Piastri challenged Norris throughout, briefly locking up during a late-race pass attempt. Despite setting the fastest lap and closing within DRS range, he could not complete the move and conceded second place .
Max Verstappen’s race ended abruptly on Lap 1 when he was taken out by rookie Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes at Turn 3. Both drivers retired immediately, although thankfully without injury. Verstappen’s early DNF significantly damaged his championship hopes.
DNF after fire scare
Carlos Sainz suffered severe misfortune in qualifying, starting from the pit lane after his Williams stalled. His car erupted in flames at the pit-lane exit, ending his weekend before it began.
Sauber rookie Gabriel Bortoleto claimed his first F1 points, finishing P8 following a strong run. Fernando Alonso also scored in P7. In the Drivers’ Championship, Piastri leads, with Norris now 15 points behind. Verstappen falls to third, over 60 points adrift.