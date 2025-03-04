F1 2025: Analysing pre-season testing and predictions for the Australian Grand Prix

On the other hand, Red Bull’s pre-season was far from smooth. With the lowest mileage among all teams, concerns over reliability and race pace loom large. While Max Verstappen was able to set competitive lap times, the lack of track time suggests the reigning champions might not have the dominant edge they enjoyed in previous years. Aston Martin, with Fernando Alonso at the helm, appeared to make steady progress but may still be facing an uphill battle against the top four teams.

Heading into the Australian Grand Prix, early indicators point to a highly competitive field. Mercedes and Ferrari appear to have the most well-rounded packages, making them favourites for pole position. McLaren could also be in the mix, while Williams — if Sainz’s testing pace translates to race performance — might cause a shock by fighting for the podium. Despite their pre-season struggles, Red Bull cannot be discounted entirely; Verstappen’s ability to extract performance under pressure makes him a constant threat, even if the RB21 is not at its best from the outset as we witnessed last year.