It’s glowing red, Down Under.

In 2007, a rookie debuted for McLaren in Albert Park and shook the world. 18 years and 105 victories later, that very rookie is debuting again, this time for Ferrari!
Lewis Hamilton made a massive statement through Turn 1, overtaking the double-world champion Fernando Alonso in spectacular fashion. Almost two decades later the two elder statesmen of Grand Prix racing are still competing! Hamilton is chasing his eighth title after signing for the Reds, and Alonso his third as he leads Aston Martin Racing to the top. But around them are young, hungry and super quick challengers. Who may or may not be starstruck by their presence on the same race track.
Mercedes’ Andrea Kimi Antonelli is just 18 years old, the same age as Hamilton’s F1 career! HAAS’ Oliver Bearman is 19. He has three races under his belt in F1. New Zealand’s Liam Lawson starts 2025 as reigning quadruple-champion Max Verstappen’s team mate. Not an enviable seat to be in, but let's hope that he’s studied Hamilton’s debut in detail! As a classic nod of approval to the Formula 2 series, the champion and runners-up have graduated to the premier class. 20-year-olds, Gabriel Bortoleto and Isaak Hadjar race for Stake Sauber and Racing Bulls respectively and promise to carry on from where they left off!
Alpine’s Jack Doohan not only brings freshness to their campaign, he brings back the legendary Australian surname to motorsport’s top rung. His dad, the five-time MotoGP world champion Mick Doohan, could not have asked for a better stage for the opening round! Aside from the rookies and masters, the new season promises a tight battle by the current stars. McLaren are the defending Constructors Champions and Red Bull Racing have been undefeated in the Driver’s Championship for four years on the trot. Both will want more. And Mercedes will want to prove that they do have what it takes to run in the front. But as always, F1’s perennial heroes Ferrari, threaten to deliver!
Carlos Sainz Jr., winner of the Australian Grand Prix last season is now in a Williams that could be the dark horse of the championship. In motorsport, nothing is certain. But at Albert Park when the five red glowing lights on the starting gantry go out, Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari will script a historic new chapter in Formula 1’s 75th anniversary saga for sure.
Round 1 | Australia | Sunday, 16th March 9:30 | F1TV & FanCode App