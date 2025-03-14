It’s glowing red, Down Under.

In 2007, a rookie debuted for McLaren in Albert Park and shook the world. 18 years and 105 victories later, that very rookie is debuting again, this time for Ferrari!

Lewis Hamilton made a massive statement through Turn 1, overtaking the double-world champion Fernando Alonso in spectacular fashion. Almost two decades later the two elder statesmen of Grand Prix racing are still competing! Hamilton is chasing his eighth title after signing for the Reds, and Alonso his third as he leads Aston Martin Racing to the top. But around them are young, hungry and super quick challengers. Who may or may not be starstruck by their presence on the same race track.

Mercedes’ Andrea Kimi Antonelli is just 18 years old, the same age as Hamilton’s F1 career! HAAS’ Oliver Bearman is 19. He has three races under his belt in F1. New Zealand’s Liam Lawson starts 2025 as reigning quadruple-champion Max Verstappen’s team mate. Not an enviable seat to be in, but let's hope that he’s studied Hamilton’s debut in detail! As a classic nod of approval to the Formula 2 series, the champion and runners-up have graduated to the premier class. 20-year-olds, Gabriel Bortoleto and Isaak Hadjar race for Stake Sauber and Racing Bulls respectively and promise to carry on from where they left off!