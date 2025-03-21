Papaya Rules

Last year, Norris came close to challenging the mighty Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing dominance. But there were mistakes aplenty. And as we all know, one slip-up is enough for Verstappen to stay out of reach. It’s easier said than done, but to challenge a dominant team that rarely gets its strategy or pace wrong requires relentless perfection. Something that Norris delivered in Melbourne last weekend as the changeable weather, Safety car interventions and pit-stop calls played havoc!

The entertainment was wholesome! Right from the formation lap when rookie Isaac Hadjar spun his Racing Bull into the wall to home favourite Jack Doohan losing control and crashing his Alpine, and Williams’ Carlos Sainz experiencing a ‘sudden surge of torque’ that ended his race, the season opener was dramatic! While Norris came through to claim a deserved win, his team mate Oscar Piastri endured a scrappy race clawing back a few points at the flag. Piastri, managed by fellow Aussie and former Red Bull racer, Mark Webber, needs to refocus and quickly make amends this weekend at Shanghai. McLaren’s MCL39 was the benchmark of pre-season testing. It’s now proven its race worthiness and appears to be the class-of-the-field. “The gap is big” said Verstappen post-race and suggested that the wet weather conditions at Albert Park masked the true performance difference between his team and the papaya-orange cars.