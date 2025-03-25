Is Red Bull’s driver swap dilemma a desperate performance fix or a smokescreen?

Red Bull’s track record in handling its driver lineup is a compelling mix of opportunity and cutthroat decision-making. Since Daniel Ricciardo’s departure at the end of 2018, the team has cycled through multiple second-seat drivers in search of the perfect partner for champion Max Verstappen. In 2019, Pierre Gasly struggled in the senior team and was swiftly demoted mid-season. In the same year, Alexander Albon was promoted but later dropped for 2021. In 2021, Sergio Pérez was brought in survived the longest among the three and yet he was reportedly axed for 2025.

On the junior F1 team’s side (formerly Toro Rosso, AlphaTauri and now Visa Cash App RB), Red Bull has made even more dramatic swaps, including Nyck de Vries’ mid-season departure and Daniel Ricciardo’s return in 2023. This pattern of quick judgments and ruthless demotions raises questions about whether performance is the only driving factor behind these decisions.