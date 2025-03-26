Seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton eyes Ferrari supercar project, titled F44, beyond Formula One

Sir Lewis Hamilton is set to take his partnership with Ferrari beyond the Formula 1 paddock, expressing his desire to help design a new supercar for the iconic Italian marque. While the F1 seven-time world champion dream project seems intriguing to the Tifosi fans, Ferrari has officially not given a confirmation this news yet.

The racer, who joined team Ferrari and Monacan motorsports racing driver Charles Leclerc this F1 season, recently posed outside Enzo Ferrari’s historic home alongside the legendary F40 — a car first built in 1987 to celebrate Ferrari’s 40th anniversary and the last model personally signed off by Enzo Ferrari before his passing.