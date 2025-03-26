Seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton eyes Ferrari supercar project, titled F44, beyond Formula One

Sir Lewis Hamilton is set to take his partnership with Ferrari beyond the Formula 1 paddock, expressing his desire to help design a new supercar for the iconic Italian marque. While the F1 seven-time world champion dream project seems intriguing to the Tifosi fans, Ferrari has officially not given a confirmation this news yet.
The racer, who joined team Ferrari and Monacan motorsports racing driver Charles Leclerc this F1 season, recently posed outside Enzo Ferrari’s historic home alongside the legendary F40 — a car first built in 1987 to celebrate Ferrari’s 40th anniversary and the last model personally signed off by Enzo Ferrari before his passing.
Now, Hamilton has revealed aspirations to create his own Ferrari supercar, modelled after the F40, which he aims to name the F44 — paying tribute to his iconic racing number. “One of the things I really want to do is design a Ferrari. I want to do an F44. Baseline of an F40, with the actual stick shift. That’s what I’m going to work on for the next few years,” Hamilton told during an interview at the recently concluded Australian Grand Prix.
The original Ferrari F40 was engineered by Nicola Materazzi and designed by Pininfarina, featuring a mid-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout. It was Ferrari’s fastest, most powerful, and most expensive car of its time, with a production run from 1987 to 1992 and race-spec versions continuing until 1996.
Hamilton envisions adding his signature 44 to the design while modernising it with a more powerful engine and contemporary touches. While Ferrari has yet to confirm their involvement, a collaboration with one of Formula 1’s greatest drivers could prove too enticing to ignore.
Earlier this month, Hamilton stepped into another Ferrari classic, the 250 GT California Spyder—his self-proclaimed dream car—recreating an iconic scene from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.
As he prepares to don the red of Ferrari in F1, it seems Hamilton’s passion for the Prancing Horse extends far beyond the racetrack.