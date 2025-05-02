Oscar Piastri overtakes Verstappen to win Saudi GP and lead 2025 F1 championship

Norris is the team favourite at McLaren simply because he’s been with them since 2019! The British Team are famed for providing their drivers with equal machinery for a fair shot at the title. This has led to legendary showdowns amongst the big names of Formula One. Ayrton Senna, Alain Prost, Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton have all had their share of intra-team battles to come out on top at McLaren. Can Norris and Piastri go on to become the next great rivalry for the team from Woking?

Piastri has equalled the number of victories Norris has in his entire career. He could gradually take over as the team’s preferred driver if he continues his current form and rhythm of finishing on the podium almost always. The Miami Grand Prix in USA is up next. It’s the scene of Norris’ maiden grand prix triumph last season. Expect the Englishman to dig deep, and snatch back the momentum from the Aussie.

Round 6 | Miami | Monday, 5th May 01:30am | F1TV & FanCode App