Lando Norris wins the F1 Sprint in Miami, and Max Verstappen takes pole in qualifying

Capitalising on chaos

The sprint race faced immediate challenges as heavy rain led to a delayed start. During the formation laps, Charles Leclerc lost control and crashed, resulting in his withdrawal before the race commenced. Once conditions improved, the race began with McLaren's Oscar Piastri seizing the lead from polesitter Andrea Kimi Antonelli at Turn 1. Antonelli's wide moment dropped him to fourth, while Piastri established a steady lead amidst changing track conditions.

As the track dried, drivers began switching to slick tyres. A pivotal moment occurred when Fernando Alonso collided with Liam Lawson, prompting a safety car deployment. Norris, having timed his pit stop perfectly just before the safety car, emerged in the lead, capitalizing on the situation to maintain his position until the finish.