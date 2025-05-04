Lando Norris wins the F1 Sprint in Miami, and Max Verstappen takes pole in qualifying

After a challenging start to the season, Lando Norris showcased his resilience and determination by clinching a commanding victory at the 2025 Miami Grand Prix, signaling his unwavering focus on the championship ahead. The Miami Grand Prix unfolded under unpredictable weather conditions, with heavy rain causing a delayed start and multiple incidents on track. Kimi Antonelli, starting from pole, faced early challenges, while Norris, starting further back, maintained composure amidst the chaos.
Capitalising on chaos
The sprint race faced immediate challenges as heavy rain led to a delayed start. During the formation laps, Charles Leclerc lost control and crashed, resulting in his withdrawal before the race commenced. Once conditions improved, the race began with McLaren's Oscar Piastri seizing the lead from polesitter Andrea Kimi Antonelli at Turn 1. Antonelli's wide moment dropped him to fourth, while Piastri established a steady lead amidst changing track conditions.
As the track dried, drivers began switching to slick tyres. A pivotal moment occurred when Fernando Alonso collided with Liam Lawson, prompting a safety car deployment. Norris, having timed his pit stop perfectly just before the safety car, emerged in the lead, capitalizing on the situation to maintain his position until the finish.
Penalties and points
The race concluded with a McLaren one-two: Norris first, Piastri second. Lewis Hamilton secured third for Ferrari. Post-race penalties affected several drivers: Max Verstappen received a 10-second penalty for an unsafe pit release, dropping him from fourth to 17th; Alexander Albon, Liam Lawson, and Oliver Bearman also received penalties, altering the final points distribution.
Norris's victory reduced teammate Piastri's lead in the Drivers' Championship to nine points. This performance underscores Norris's determination to contend for the title, especially after earlier setbacks in the season.
While the Sprint saw Lando Norris steal the spotlight, reigning world champion Max Verstappen bounced back in emphatic style by clinching pole position for Sunday’s main race. In the closing moments of the eight-minute SQ3 segment, Verstappen put in a blistering lap of 1m 27.241s on soft tyres, edging ahead of Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez. With George Russell and Lando Norris completing the top five, Verstappen’s late-session push signalled that Red Bull aren’t ready to hand over dominance just yet.