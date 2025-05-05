Miami GP Highlights: McLaren dominates as Oscar Piastri completes a hat-trick of wins

Just when we thought Lando Norris was turning a corner, the Miami Grand Prix made one thing painfully clear: the pressure is getting to him — and it showed right from Lap 1. Max Verstappen, struggling with brakes all race long, still managed a simple defense that saw Lando go wide and tumble down to P6. Meanwhile, Oscar Piastri kept his cool. It took a few attempts, but when he went for the lead, he made it count.

At this point, it’s obvious, no matter where Oscar starts from (pole, P2, P3 or even P4), he’s here to win. Lando, on the other hand, seems focused more on clinging to what he’s been handed rather than pushing forward. Despite a safety car shake-up, Oscar pulled away to a comfortable lead, finishing well ahead of Lando, who closed the gap to about 7 seconds by the end but was nearly 10 seconds adrift before that.

Just for the sake for racing fans, let's hope that in the later parts of the season there is some on track driver drama to the championship and Oscar (who also won Driver of the Day) doesn't make it look like a cakewalk! The gap on the standings is up by 16 points for the race leader and 100 for the constructors — McLaren is ruling!