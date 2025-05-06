F1 champion Lewis Hamilton stuns as co-chair of the 2025 Met Gala in symbolic cream couture

Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton isn’t just dominating the racetrack—he’s also cementing his place as a fashion icon. As one of the co-chairs for the Met Gala 2025, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, Hamilton delivered a powerful and poignant statement through fashion. The night’s theme, 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style', paid homage to Black dandyism and the evolution of Black sartorial identity and Hamilton’s look was the embodiment of the brief.
Hamilton’s 2025 Met Gala look was custom-designed by acclaimed British designer Grace Wales Bonner, known for fusing Afro-Atlantic traditions with sharp tailoring and historical references. The ensemble featured a cream-coloured cropped silk tailcoat, paired with high-waisted trousers complete with tuxedo stripes — both elegant and symbolic.
He accessorised the look with a sash embroidered with cowrie shells and mother-of-pearl buttons, symbols steeped in African heritage. A matching beret, garnet-studded ear cuffs, and baobab tree brooches elevated the ensemble from fashion statement to cultural artefact.
Each element had meaning: from references to Cab Calloway and James Baldwin to nods to the style of André Leon Talley, the look honoured trailblazers of Black excellence and expression. The cowrie shells symbolised wealth and spiritual protection in African culture, while the baobab tree, often called the ‘tree of life’, evoked themes of resilience and community. The look also took inspiration from Barkley L Hendricks’ iconic white-on-white portraiture, reinforcing the layered depth of Black identity within the canon of Western art.
Complementing the ensemble were vintage 1980s jewels by New York-based jeweller Briony Raymond. Hamilton wore a cluster of diamond earrings, a chunky citrine ring, and a gold-and-onyx brooch that nodded to both regal elegance and spiritual adornment. These pieces elevated the overall aesthetic, marrying fashion-forward design with ancestral homage.