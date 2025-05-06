F1 champion Lewis Hamilton stuns as co-chair of the 2025 Met Gala in symbolic cream couture

Hamilton’s 2025 Met Gala look was custom-designed by acclaimed British designer Grace Wales Bonner, known for fusing Afro-Atlantic traditions with sharp tailoring and historical references. The ensemble featured a cream-coloured cropped silk tailcoat, paired with high-waisted trousers complete with tuxedo stripes — both elegant and symbolic.

He accessorised the look with a sash embroidered with cowrie shells and mother-of-pearl buttons, symbols steeped in African heritage. A matching beret, garnet-studded ear cuffs, and baobab tree brooches elevated the ensemble from fashion statement to cultural artefact.