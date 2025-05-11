Carlos Sainz Sr. considers FIA Presidency amidst son’s flourishing F1 career

Carlos Sainz Sr., the esteemed Spanish motorsport veteran and two-time World Rally Champion, has announced his intention to run for the presidency of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) in the upcoming elections scheduled for December 12, 2025, in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. This decision comes at a pivotal moment in the motorsport world, as the current FIA President, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, faces scrutiny over his tenure.
At 63, Sainz Sr. boasts an illustrious career, including four Dakar Rally victories, with his most recent triumph in 2024. His deep-rooted experience in motorsport positions him as a formidable candidate for the FIA's top role.
Sainz Jr., who has carved out his own reputation in the racing world, has previously acknowledged the influence of his father on his career. However, he has consistently demonstrated his capability to navigate the F1 landscape independently, securing multiple podium finishes and earning respect within the paddock.
The FIA presidential election is anticipated to be a closely watched event, especially with Sainz Sr.'s candidacy introducing a new dynamic to the race. As the motorsport community looks ahead, the potential leadership of Sainz Sr. promises a blend of seasoned experience and a fresh perspective on the future of international motorsport governance.