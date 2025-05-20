Formula 1 and Disney join forces for 2026. Check out all the details inside

Formula 1 just got a touch more magical. In an announcement that’s already racing its way across the globe, Formula 1 and The Walt Disney Company have unveiled a groundbreaking collaboration that will see Mickey Mouse and Friends enter the high-speed world of motorsport — starting from the 2026 season.
Picture this: Lewis Hamilton’s Silver Arrow trailing glitter, pit lanes peppered with Goofy-themed gear and exclusive content where Donald Duck debates tyre strategy with Toto Wolff. Okay, maybe not exactly that — but the collaboration promises immersive fan experiences, bespoke merchandise and original content starring Disney’s beloved characters with F1’s turbo-charged appeal.
Though full details remain under wraps, fans are encouraged to follow @f1 and @mickeymouse on social media to keep their eyes peeled for more magic in motion. Expect reveals of limited-edition merchandise, surprise race weekend activations, and possibly a few secret-weapon collaborations yet to be announced.
From Paddocks to Playrooms
Kicking off in 2026, the campaign will span racetrack experiences, digital adventures, themed merchandise and possibly character appearances at Grands Prix. Think life-sized Mickey pit crews and themed race-day kits for kids.
This isn’t just a crossover — it’s a cultural moment. Disney's entry into F1 comes at a time when the sport is experiencing unprecedented popularity among younger audiences, thanks to streaming hits like Drive to Survive. This partnership is poised to bridge generations, bringing younger fans into the F1 fold, while injecting a dose of nostalgia for adults who grew up with Disney classics.