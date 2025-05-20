Formula 1 and Disney join forces for 2026. Check out all the details inside

Picture this: Lewis Hamilton’s Silver Arrow trailing glitter, pit lanes peppered with Goofy-themed gear and exclusive content where Donald Duck debates tyre strategy with Toto Wolff. Okay, maybe not exactly that — but the collaboration promises immersive fan experiences, bespoke merchandise and original content starring Disney’s beloved characters with F1’s turbo-charged appeal.

Though full details remain under wraps, fans are encouraged to follow @f1 and @mickeymouse on social media to keep their eyes peeled for more magic in motion. Expect reveals of limited-edition merchandise, surprise race weekend activations, and possibly a few secret-weapon collaborations yet to be announced.