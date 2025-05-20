Verstappen reigns supreme at Imola, but the papaya boys still hold the F1 lead

First Lap drama at Imola!

Overtaking pole-sitter Oscar Piastri at the start with a daring move on the outside, Verstappen led confidently to win his 65th career race and second of the season, maintaining a winning streak at Imola since 2021.

McLaren’s Lando Norris finished second, passing teammate Piastri seven laps from the end, reducing Piastri’s championship lead over him to 13 points. Piastri, who had aimed for a fourth consecutive win, finished third after missing strategic opportunities during safety car periods and acknowledging braking too early at the start.