Kush Maini makes history: First Indian to triumph in Monaco's Formula 2 Sprint

The sun-drenched streets of Monte Carlo set the stage for a riveting qualifying session in the 2025 Formula 2 Championship. Utilising the split-group format unique to Monaco, drivers were divided into two groups to tackle the tight and twisty circuit. Kush Maini showcased his mettle by delivering a commendable performance in Group A.

Clocking a time just over half a second off the group's fastest, Maini secured a position that placed him strategically for the Sprint Race's reverse grid pole. This advantageous spot was a testament to his skill and the team's strategic acumen.