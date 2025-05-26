Kush Maini makes history: First Indian to triumph in Monaco's Formula 2 Sprint

The sun-drenched streets of Monte Carlo set the stage for a riveting qualifying session in the 2025 Formula 2 Championship. Utilising the split-group format unique to Monaco, drivers were divided into two groups to tackle the tight and twisty circuit. Kush Maini showcased his mettle by delivering a commendable performance in Group A.
Clocking a time just over half a second off the group's fastest, Maini secured a position that placed him strategically for the Sprint Race's reverse grid pole. This advantageous spot was a testament to his skill and the team's strategic acumen.
Lights-to-Flag Victory
As the lights went out on Saturday's Sprint Race, Maini capitalised on his pole position. Demonstrating impeccable racecraft, he maintained his lead into Sainte Devote, fending off immediate pressure from Prema Racing's Gabriele Minì. Throughout the 30-lap contest, Maini exhibited unwavering focus, expertly navigating Monaco's notorious barriers and resisting Minì's persistent challenges.
His flawless drive culminated in a historic victory, marking the first time an Indian driver has stood atop the podium in Monaco's Formula 2 history. The significance of this achievement was underscored as the Indian national anthem resonated through the streets of Monte Carlo, a proud moment for Maini and Indian motorsport.
Sunday Story
Maini, driving the No. 12 car for DAMS Lucas Oil, on Sunday's Feature Race was marred by early chaos. A first-corner collision involving front-row starters Alex Dunne and Victor Martins triggered a multi-car pile-up, leading to a red flag and the elimination of several contenders. Amidst the turmoil, Maini showcased resilience and tactical awareness. Opting for a longer initial stint, he managed his tyres effectively and capitalised on the misfortunes of others. Despite the race being shortened due to multiple incidents and red flags, Maini secured a respectable sixth-place finish, adding valuable points to his championship tally.