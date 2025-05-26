Lando lights up the streets: Norris claims maiden Monaco win amidst Ferrari meltdown

Before we begin to tell you about Lando Norris making history at Monaco setting the circuit's fastest lap ever, lets begin with what led to his win! In a heart-stopping qualifying session, local hero Charles Leclerc once again tried put his Ferrari on pole. However, Norris set the first sub 70-second lap in Monaco history with his time of 1m 9.954s. It was also McLaren's first pole position at the street circuit since 2007, when Fernando Alonso set the fastest lap with a 1m 15.726s. Max Verstappen, curiously off the pace, could only manage fourth behind Oscar Piastri, who did crash the nose of his car in FP2.

While both Mercedes drivers were once again anonymous — Russell starting P7, Hamilton a frustrated P9. Sergio Pérez didn’t even see Q2 after a brush with the wall at Mirabeau left him out early, triggering speculation over his Red Bull future once more.