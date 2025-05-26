Lando lights up the streets: Norris claims maiden Monaco win amidst Ferrari meltdown

Before we begin to tell you about Lando Norris making history at Monaco setting the circuit's fastest lap ever, lets begin with what led to his win! In a heart-stopping qualifying session, local hero Charles Leclerc once again tried put his Ferrari on pole. However, Norris set the first sub 70-second lap in Monaco history with his time of 1m 9.954s. It was also McLaren's first pole position at the street circuit since 2007, when Fernando Alonso set the fastest lap with a 1m 15.726s. Max Verstappen, curiously off the pace, could only manage fourth behind Oscar Piastri, who did crash the nose of his car in FP2.
While both Mercedes drivers were once again anonymous — Russell starting P7, Hamilton a frustrated P9. Sergio Pérez didn’t even see Q2 after a brush with the wall at Mirabeau left him out early, triggering speculation over his Red Bull future once more.
Race Start: A Clean Getaway Before the Chaos
The Grand Prix began with surprising restraint. Leclerc wanted a clean getaway but, Norris held station and the top ten filed into Sainte Devote while at the back a Yellow Flag triggered on Lap 1 — not rare for Monaco, where carbon fibre usually rains down like confetti. Yes, because another yellow flag came along on Lap 9.
Midway through the race, Verstappen opted for an extended stint, banking on a potential safety car to gain an advantage. This gamble led to a thrilling sequence where Norris, Leclerc, and Piastri found themselves in a nose-to-tail battle, navigating the tight confines of the circuit with millimetric precision. Despite the pressure, Norris exhibited remarkable composure, fending off Leclerc's advances. When Verstappen eventually pitted on lap 77, Norris reclaimed the lead and cruised to a well-deserved victory.
McLaren Outfox Ferrari
What changed the race was McLaren’s pit wall pulling off a masterstroke. While Ferrari dithered over pit strategy during a brief Virtual Safety Car triggered by Sargeant’s retirement on Lap 26, McLaren called Norris in for a perfectly timed undercut.
By the time Leclerc emerged from the pits two laps later, the damage was done — Norris had jumped him and took the lead. From there, Lando was simply untouchable, threading the McLaren through the tight confines like a man possessed.
Leclerc’s frustration grew with each passing lap, his team radio filled with anguished groans and questions that went unanswered. The Ferrari garage looked shell-shocked. Another Monaco heartbreak for Charles and this one will sting.
Lando’s Moment of Glory
When Lando Norris crossed the line after 78 laps of precision and poise, the McLaren garage erupted — and rightly so. It wasn’t just his long-awaited second Formula One victory of the season, it was Monaco. The grandest jewel in the crown. The race every driver dreams of winning.
His victory marks McLaren’s first Monaco win since Lewis Hamilton in 2008 and puts him firmly into championship contention with just three more points to catch Oscar on top who settled for P3 this time as well.