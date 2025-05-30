Attending the Spanish Grand Prix? Here are the best tourist spots around the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Most F1 fans stay in Barcelona and commute to the circuit — a smart move, considering how much the city has to offer. Must-See Spots in Barcelona: La Sagrada Família – Gaudí’s iconic (and still unfinished) basilica is a must; Park Güell – Colourful mosaics and panoramic city views; Barceloneta Beach – Grab a drink or a dip before or after race day; Gothic Quarter – Wander through cobbled lanes, Roman ruins and tapas bars; and Casa Batlló & Casa Milà – Whimsical modernist homes that look straight out of a fantasy novel.

Tip: Book your entries online for major attractions — you don’t want to waste time in queues when you could be analysing tyre strategies instead.