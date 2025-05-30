Attending the Spanish Grand Prix? Here are the best tourist spots around the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

If you're heading to Spain for the Formula 1 Grand Prix this June, you're in for more than just high-speed drama. The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Montmeló, about 25 km from Barcelona, offers the perfect excuse to blend your race weekend with a Mediterranean holiday. From Gaudí’s architectural wonders to coastal escapes and ancient monasteries, here’s your ultimate F1 fan's travel guide to making the most of your Spanish GP experience.
Most F1 fans stay in Barcelona and commute to the circuit — a smart move, considering how much the city has to offer. Must-See Spots in Barcelona: La Sagrada Família – Gaudí’s iconic (and still unfinished) basilica is a must; Park Güell – Colourful mosaics and panoramic city views; Barceloneta Beach – Grab a drink or a dip before or after race day; Gothic Quarter – Wander through cobbled lanes, Roman ruins and tapas bars; and Casa Batlló & Casa Milà – Whimsical modernist homes that look straight out of a fantasy novel.
Tip: Book your entries online for major attractions — you don’t want to waste time in queues when you could be analysing tyre strategies instead.
Nestled in the mountains, this spiritual retreat offers hiking trails and sweeping views. (1 hour away).
Known for its medieval walls and Game of Thrones filming locations. Expect cobbled streets, charming cafés and loads of character. (1 hour away).
Head 1.5 hours northeast to Spain’s rugged coast is perfect for a scenic post-race unwind. Towns like Tossa de Mar, Cadaqués or Calella de Palafrugell offer crystal-clear waters and seafood feasts.
Just 45 mins south of Barcelona, this lively beach town with art, nightlife and a relaxed LGBTQ+ friendly vibe.
We recommend:
El Xampanyet (Barcelona) – For cava and tapas near the Picasso Museum.
Cal Pep – A popular spot for seafood small plates.
Can Majó – A great place to try paella by the beach.
From Barcelona, hop on a Renfe train to Montmeló Station (30–40 minutes), then walk or catch a shuttle to the track. Public transport can get busy on race days, so give yourself plenty of time. For added comfort, many hotels offer race-day transfers, or you can rent a car.