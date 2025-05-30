F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2025: FIA’s front wing technical directive explained

Details of the new Technical Directive

The FIA's revised technical directive, known as TD018, introduces stricter load-deflection tests to curb excessive front wing flexing. Previously, under a 100kg load, the front wing could deflect up to 15mm. The new regulations reduce this permissible deflection to 10mm. Additionally, when the same load is applied to one side of the wing, the allowable deflection decreases from 20mm to 15mm. The flex permitted on the front wing flap, subject to a 6kg test, has also been reduced from 5mm to 3mm.

This phased implementation allows teams to adapt their designs without incurring unnecessary costs or discarding existing components. The FIA aims to refine its ability to monitor and enforce bodywork flexibility regulations, promoting a level playing field and ensuring fair competition.