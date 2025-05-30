F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2025: FIA’s front wing technical directive explained

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) has introduced a significant technical directive aimed at reducing the flexibility of Formula 1 cars' front wings, set to take effect at the Spanish Grand Prix on June 1, 2025. This move is part of the FIA's ongoing efforts to ensure fair competition and address concerns regarding the aerodynamic advantages gained through flexible wing designs.
In Formula 1, teams have continually sought innovative methods to enhance aerodynamic performance. One such approach involves designing wings that flex under aerodynamic loads, allowing for optimal downforce in corners and reduced drag on straights. While this offers a competitive edge, it has raised questions about compliance with regulations mandating that bodywork must remain rigid and immobile.
Details of the new Technical Directive
The FIA's revised technical directive, known as TD018, introduces stricter load-deflection tests to curb excessive front wing flexing. Previously, under a 100kg load, the front wing could deflect up to 15mm. The new regulations reduce this permissible deflection to 10mm. Additionally, when the same load is applied to one side of the wing, the allowable deflection decreases from 20mm to 15mm. The flex permitted on the front wing flap, subject to a 6kg test, has also been reduced from 5mm to 3mm.
This phased implementation allows teams to adapt their designs without incurring unnecessary costs or discarding existing components. The FIA aims to refine its ability to monitor and enforce bodywork flexibility regulations, promoting a level playing field and ensuring fair competition.
Implications for teams
The introduction of these stricter regulations is expected to impact teams differently, depending on their reliance on flexible wing designs. Ferrari's team principal, Fred Vasseur, has described the change as a potential game-changer, emphasising its significance across the paddock.
McLaren, which has reportedly benefited from wing flexibility, may experience notable effects. The FIA's decision to delay the implementation until the Spanish Grand Prix was made to provide teams with sufficient time to adjust their designs, minimizing additional costs and logistical challenges.