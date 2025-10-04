Red Bull’s world champion Max Verstappen demonstrated why he's the real deal at Baku

A game that he plays brilliantly on track and off! “I mean, I don’t rely on hope, but it’s seven rounds left – 69 points is a lot. So I personally don’t think about it. I just go race by race, what I have been doing basically the whole season— just trying to do the best we can, try to score the most points that we can. And then after Abu Dhabi, we’ll know” he told media post-race.

On Race day when Piastri uncharacteristically crashed out on the opening lap, his team mate and closest title contender Lando Norris couldn’t capitalise much. Clearly this wasn’t their weekend nor race track. But the all-conquering MCL39 has been a big points scorer almost everywhere so far.

The trouble is no matter how good a race car the McLaren is and no matter how big a lead it has in the Constructor championship over the rest, it still exists in the Max Verstappen era. An era where time and again he’s had the measure of it’s pace by purely outdriving it’s pilots! Are Norris and Piastri performing on the same level as the defending champion to steal his crown? They should ideally bring their A-game to every single session of 2025.

Instead they’re relying on team orders and McLaren’s morals of equal treatment to decide who wins a race. If they don’t focus on maxing out the potential of the MCL39 around the twisty street-circuit of Singapore up next, the season could see a welcome twist in it’s tale!

—

Round 18 | Singapore | Sunday, 5th October 17:30 | F1TV & FanCode App

