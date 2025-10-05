Singapore GP 2025 qualifying: George P1, Williams disqualified and Max complains against Lando!

Red Bull's Max Verstappen (qualified 2nd) was visibly frustrated and accused Lando Norris (McLaren, qualified 5th) of obstructing him during his final flying lap in Q3. Verstappen claimed Norris was "just cruising" around the track and disrupted his lap, costing him a chance at pole position. The complaint did not result in a penalty for Norris, but it added significant friction and drama between the two rivals leading into the race.

Lando seems to be in the wrong place at the wrong time quite a lot this weekend and it has surely cost his rivals! While not after qualifying, the weekend had earlier drama during Free Practice 2 (FP2) when Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) was leaving his pit box and collided with Lando Norris, who was being pushed back into his garage. Leclerc was fined €10,000 as the stewards found a team member responsible for his safe release had misjudged the situation, leading to the collision that pushed Norris into the wall. Norris's car sustained minor damage.