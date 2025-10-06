McLaren wins the F1 Constructors Championship two years in a row!

McLaren clinched the 2025 FIA Formula 1 Constructors' Championship at the Singapore Grand Prix, securing their second consecutive title and their tenth overall, moving them to second in the all-time list. McLaren won the title early this season due to a combination of a fundamentally dominant car, consistent high-scoring by both drivers and effective, focused leadership that maximized their potential from the very first race of the season.
Their combined points haul was more than enough to put the championship mathematically out of reach for all rivals, even with six races and three Sprint races still remaining on the calendar. The foundation for their success was laid long before the season officially started, with their car, the MCL39, showing pace and superior tire degradation during pre-season testing in Bahrain.
When the season began in March, McLaren immediately established themselves as the dominant force, with Lando Norris claiming victory in the Australian Grand Prix. This early pace led to a crushing display of dominance throughout the first two-thirds of the season, a stark contrast to their tight 2024 championship battle with Ferrari.
Downright dominance!
The team achieved an astonishing 12 Grand Prix victories out of the first 18 races, spearheaded by both drivers in a true team effort. Oscar Piastri took the first of his six wins in China, and later achieved a hat-trick of victories across the Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Miami Grand Prix weekends.
Lando Norris also secured six wins by the time the team reached Singapore, including victories at iconic circuits like Monaco and the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. McLaren's combined performance was so potent that they scored seven one-two finishes by the time of the Singapore race, demonstrating their unparalleled consistency and reliability with both cars.
10-time champions!
Heading into the Singapore Grand Prix, the team required only 13 points to secure the title with six races remaining, a joint-record for the earliest championship win. In the race itself, Lando Norris finished P3 and Oscar Piastri finished P4, accumulating more than enough points to put the Constructors' Championship beyond the reach of Mercedes and Ferrari.
The title-clinching event saw McLaren celebrate a dominant second consecutive Constructors' title, confirming the team as the benchmark in Formula 1. McLaren has now won the Formula 1 Constructors' Championship a total of ten times. Their previous title-winning years, before the recent 2024 and 2025 championships, were: 1974, 1984, 1985, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991 and 1998.
