Is Lando Norris in an uphill battle to reclaim the lead in the F1 championship?

The DNF (Did Not Finish) allowed his teammate and main rival, Oscar Piastri, to extend his lead in the drivers' championship from just 9 points to a massive 34-point advantage. This creates a significant gap that Norris will have to close over the remaining nine races of the season. Norris had been performing strongly all weekend, dominating the practice sessions and looking like the quicker of the two McLaren drivers in the race. The retirement, which was due to a mechanical failure out of his control, was a significant blow to his morale and momentum.

To put this in perspective, he would need to win five races with Piastri finishing second just to close the gap by a single point. This is an incredibly difficult task in a sport where both drivers are in the same car and are closely matched. The championship battle is now a two-horse race within the same team. While McLaren has stated they want a fair fight, the pressure and tension between the two drivers will only increase.