Isack Hadjar, the youngest French driver in history to bag an F1 podium

Hadjar's podium in just his 15th F1 race and his rookie season, is a major indicator of his talent. He started the race from fourth on the grid and despite the pressure from experienced drivers like Charles Leclerc and George Russell behind him, he maintained his position. It's not easy keeping P4 even if that's were you qualified.

He was promoted to third place after Lando Norris retired late in the race, but his strong performance throughout the entire grand prix showed he was there on merit and raw pace. This result has also fueled speculation that he could be a contender for a future seat at the main Red Bull Racing team as there has been no news on Yuki's contract extension.