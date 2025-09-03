Isack Hadjar, the youngest French driver in history to bag an F1 podium

At 20 years old, Isack Hadjar became the youngest French driver in history to stand on a Formula 1 podium. This is a significant achievement in a country with a rich motorsport heritage that includes legends like Alain Prost. His podium also places him as the fifth-youngest driver ever to achieve this feat in F1 history. Isack's first Formula 1 podium at the Dutch Grand Prix came after he qualified P4 in the Saturday's session!
Hadjar's podium in just his 15th F1 race and his rookie season, is a major indicator of his talent. He started the race from fourth on the grid and despite the pressure from experienced drivers like Charles Leclerc and George Russell behind him, he maintained his position. It's not easy keeping P4 even if that's were you qualified.
He was promoted to third place after Lando Norris retired late in the race, but his strong performance throughout the entire grand prix showed he was there on merit and raw pace. This result has also fueled speculation that he could be a contender for a future seat at the main Red Bull Racing team as there has been no news on Yuki's contract extension.
The podium was also special for his team, Racing Bulls. It marked their first podium finish since the 2021 Azerbaijan Grand Prix when the team was known as AlphaTauri. Hadjar's result was a much-needed statement for the team, demonstrating their potential and boosting their position in the Constructors' standings.
After his first F1 podium at the Dutch Grand Prix, Isack Hadjar shared his thoughts in a post-race interview and on social media. He said the race was "tough physically" and mentioned the intense battles in the opening laps. He knew he had to "nail the final safety car restart" and "defended as hard as I could."