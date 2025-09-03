The new Aston Martin Vantage S assumes FIA Safety Car duties in Formula 1

Aston Martin is increasing the intensity at the front of the F1 grid as the new Vantage S becomes an Official FIA Safety Car of Formula 1. This latest addition to Aston Martin’s legendary bloodline of high-performance ‘S’ models is the most performance-focused Vantage ever created and made its Formula 1 debut at the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort last weekend.
With its hand-built 4.0-litre Twin-Turbo V8 producing 680PS and 800Nm of torque, this specially-equipped Vantage S delivers blistering pace – 0-100km/h in just 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 325 km/h – ensuring it is more than capable of leading the world’s fastest racing cars under safety car conditions. Additional aerodynamic upgrades, including a new rear deck spoiler and the regular additions such as the FIA lightbar have been engineered for optimum stability and visibility during deployment.
The Aston Martin Vantage S embodies the brand’s passion for driving intensity. Visually, F1 fans will see new centrally-mounted bonnet blades to optimise the extraction of hot air from the ‘hot-V’ configured V8 engine, and a full width decklid spoiler, which increases rear downforce and helps to keep the overall balance of downforce biased to the front. This gives Official Safety Car driver Bernd Mayländer exceptional turn-in response and a high level of cornering grip, essential when being followed by arguably the world’s best racing drivers and machines.
Bernd Mayländer, FIA Safety Car Driver, said: “The introduction of the Vantage S as the Official FIA Safety Car of Formula 1 represents yet another clear step forward in the Vantage’s performance capability, exhibiting capabilities that further allow me to effectively respond quickly and safely when we receive the call for on-track deployment. I’m delighted to be one of the very first to drive the Vantage S and look forward to experiencing the world’s greatest circuits in the most performance focused Vantage to date.”
The Aston Martin Vantage S – painted in the same Podium Green as the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team cars – is set to become a thrilling new addition to Formula 1, alongside the Aston Martin DBX707, which continues as an Official FIA Medical of Formula 1.
Safety has never looked – or sounded – so exhilarating.
