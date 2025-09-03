The new Aston Martin Vantage S assumes FIA Safety Car duties in Formula 1

Bernd Mayländer, FIA Safety Car Driver, said: “The introduction of the Vantage S as the Official FIA Safety Car of Formula 1 represents yet another clear step forward in the Vantage’s performance capability, exhibiting capabilities that further allow me to effectively respond quickly and safely when we receive the call for on-track deployment. I’m delighted to be one of the very first to drive the Vantage S and look forward to experiencing the world’s greatest circuits in the most performance focused Vantage to date.”

The Aston Martin Vantage S – painted in the same Podium Green as the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team cars – is set to become a thrilling new addition to Formula 1, alongside the Aston Martin DBX707, which continues as an Official FIA Medical of Formula 1.

Safety has never looked – or sounded – so exhilarating.