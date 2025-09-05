Formula One has a fresh young hero and he claimed P3 in Zandvoort

The Frenchman is the youngest ever to stand on a podium for his nation, eclipsing Pierre Gasly’s 2019 achievement! He is now the fifth-youngest podium finisher in F1. The Dutch Grand Prix threw up drama in regular intervals with spinners, crashers and blow-ups in the top teams. But Hadjar overcame them all. His 15-point haul sees him vault into the Top 10 of the driver’s championship table, sharing P10 with Nico Hulkenberg!

Australian Oscar Piastri, the championship leader, extended his lead even higher at the top of the points table, once teammate Lando Norris’ McLaren smoked itself to a grinding halt on Lap 65. “I think we experienced today the two extremes of motorsport where we were happy on one side; joy for the victory, for McLaren, for the team coming back from the break and for Oscar, a great drive this weekend, and on the opposite side we have the pain, we have the disappointment for Lando. He drove well, he was there in contention to win the race but then we had a problem with the car, something that we are still investigating” said McLaren Team Principal Andrea Stella.

Piastri was perfect on race day, in-front of Max Verstappen’s home fans. He led from start to finish for the first time in his career and now heads the Drivers’ Championship by 34 points. Verstappen inherited P2 after Norris’ retirement.