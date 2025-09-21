Carlos Sainz & Liam Lawson lock the front rows in Baku amid chaotic crashes

While the top contendors of the grid took turns to crash out of qualifying session, Max, Carlos and Liam got it right, even under the tricky conditions. So, how they lock out the front row with the current world champion? Let's find out. While many of his rivals faltered, Sainz, Liam Lawson and their teams made the right calls, ultimately putting him on the front row.
Sainz was one of the few drivers to get a solid lap in before the major incidents occurred. This was a testament to the team's ability to read the unpredictable conditions and send him out at the right moment. While others crashed, Sainz managed to set a very competitive lap time early in the final qualifying segment (Q3).
Liam Lawson, driving for Racing Bulls, had a very successful qualifying session at the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, securing a career-best third place on the grid. He and his team navigated the chaotic session expertly. Lawson's performance was significantly better than his Racing Bulls teammate, Isack Hadjar, who qualified in eighth.
The Williams team has been diligent in improving their car, particularly in getting the tires to work effectively in qualifying conditions. He didn't push beyond the limits, which ultimately allowed him to be one of the only drivers to get a clean, representative lap in during the chaos.
Liam Lawson demonstrated a remarkable level of consistency throughout the weekend, finishing in the top 10 in all three practice sessions. This showed that his qualifying result was no fluke; the car and driver were in sync. When the final moments of Q3 turned into a one-shot dash for pole, Lawson was able to improve his time, securing a career-best P3. He, like Sainz, took advantage of a clear window with fewer cars on track.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.