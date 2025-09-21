Carlos Sainz & Liam Lawson lock the front rows in Baku amid chaotic crashes

The Williams team has been diligent in improving their car, particularly in getting the tires to work effectively in qualifying conditions. He didn't push beyond the limits, which ultimately allowed him to be one of the only drivers to get a clean, representative lap in during the chaos.

Liam Lawson demonstrated a remarkable level of consistency throughout the weekend, finishing in the top 10 in all three practice sessions. This showed that his qualifying result was no fluke; the car and driver were in sync. When the final moments of Q3 turned into a one-shot dash for pole, Lawson was able to improve his time, securing a career-best P3. He, like Sainz, took advantage of a clear window with fewer cars on track.