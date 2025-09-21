F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying delivers crashes, red flags and a wild grid

Six Red Flags, Major Crashes

Alex Albon of Williams became the first driver to crash, ending his session early in Q1. Kick Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg also hit the barriers in Q1, damaging his car but managing to get back to the pits. Both Alpine drivers Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto crashed in Q1 in separate but close-proximity incidents.

Oliver Bearman brushed his Haas to the wall in Q2, causing a red flag and ending his run. Charles Leclerc crashed his Ferrari into the wall in Q3 while chasing pole, ending his streak of four consecutive Baku poles. The championship leader, Oscar Piastri, also crashed in the final segment of Q3, putting him in a difficult starting position.