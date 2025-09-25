Christian Horner Red Bull settlement reaches with $100M payout

Christian had been in contract with Red Bull until 2030. This has made his early exit a significant financial arrangement. Reports suggested that the settlement includes a non-compete clause which has prevented him from joining a rival F1 team until mid-2026. This ensures that Red Bull maintains its competitive edge while Horner explores his next career moves. Laurent Mekies will be stepping into Christian's shoes, who was previously the team principal of Red Bull’s sister team, Racing Bulls. Laurent will bring extensive experience within the Red Bull organization and is expected to continue the team’s winning legacy.

Christian’s journey with Red Bull began in 2005, and under his leadership the team has secured multiple Constructors’ and Drivers’ Championships. His strategic vision and management skills have been widely credited for Red Bull’s sustained success in the sport. In his departure statement, he expressed his pride in what the team has accomplished and gratitude towards everyone involved. He also thanked the sponsors, partners, and fans for their unwavering support over the years, highlighting the collective effort that went into Red Bull’s rise to prominence in Formula 1.